Climategate brings Copenhagen conspiracies closer to Congress

Some suspect the treaty that will be negotiated in Copenhagen over the next two weeks is just a cover for a pact with extraterrestrials, for a one-world government that will enslave the masses, for plans by the Illuminati to cull the world population.

At the heart of these theories is the lurking suspicion that climate scientists and politicians around the globe have conspired to fake global warming, and that aspect of the conspiracy is not too far out for some Republicans in Congress.

First, the real scoop, from Kerry Cassidy at Project Camelot:

Copenhagen Treaty: According to a deep source, this “treaty” is a cover for another treaty with a certain group of Visitors who are planning to renew abductions and for certain others to allow the Illuminati to roll out their population reduction agenda unimpeded.

That’s all Cassidy and her deep source have revealed so far. At AboveTopSecret.com, the conspirators are terrestrial but no less nefarious:

In a matter of weeks President Obama is poised to literally sign away the sovereignty of The United States of America…. This is not just another conspiracy theory, this is the actual two-minute warning before the New World Order, a one-world government of enslavement, is created. This is the end game.

These theories are inflamed by the tendency of politicians to use the term “global governance” to describe international cooperation, and by the tendency of scientists to be loose lipped in private emails.

Needless to say, none of these theorists were surprised by the revelations selected from the emails and files that hackers swiped from the University of East Anglia in the episode now described, conspiratorily, as ClimateGate.

Among the unsurprised, U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, the ranking Republican member of the House Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming:

“At worst, it’s junk science and it’s part of a massive international scientific fraud,” Sensenbrenner said during a committee hearing yesterday. “The (emails) read more like scientific fascism than the scientific process. They betray economic and ideological agendas that are deaf to disconfirming evidence. Hopefully this scandal is the end of declarations that the ‘science is settled’ and a beginning of a transparent scientific debate.”

Transparent enough, let us hope, that we’ll be able to see the aliens pulling the strings of the Illuminati who are manipulating the levers behind the curtain before the black helicopters descend.

In response to Sensenbrenner’s comments, Rep. Jay Inslee, a Washington Democrat also from the Wisconsin delegation , questioned the two scientists present (sarcastically):

“I just wanted to ask you if you’re part of that massive international conspiracy. Are either one of your members of the Trilateral Commission, SPECTRE or KAOS? I just need an answer.”

“Congressman Inslee, I am not a member of any of those organizations,” said John Holdren, President Obama’s top science adviser, “and I don’t believe there’s an international conspiracy. That would be an amazing thing indeed.”

Amazing, yes, but notice he didn’t say impossible.