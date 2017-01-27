To mend climate dispute, Obama phones Africa and Bangladesh

COPENHAGEN–On Monday, as negotiations halted in a dispute between developed and developing nations, President Obama picked up the phone and called two key players: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Meles of Ethiopia, leader of the African delegation, which led the rebellion on Monday.

“With Prime Minister Meles, the President reviewed efforts by the United States on climate change and reiterated his commitment to making progress,” according to a statement just released by the White House. “He expressed his appreciation for the leadership role the Prime Minister was playing in work with African countries on climate change, and urged him to help reach agreement at the Leaders summit later this week in Copenhagen.

Obama also reassured the Bangladeshi leader of the U.S. commitment to progress on climate change.

Cheif U.S. negotiator Todd Stern said today that Obama did not help broker the dispute, but Stern mentioned Obama’s telephone outreach at a U.S. press briefing yesterday evening, suggesting the president reassured these leaders of the sincerity of U.S. negotiators.

Delegates who took part in the dispute resolution spoke of the tension there.

“There is a lot of mistrust between the countries. You could feel that,” said Josef Leinen, representative of the European Parlaiment. “It was not just a frozen atmosphere outside. It was a frozen atmosphere inside.”

President Obama arrives in Copenhagen Friday morning for a brief appearance at the conference. Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs about the role the president was playing in the meantime: