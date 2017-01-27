I cover energy and the environment for Forbes and teach journalism and argument at the University of Chicago. My work has appeared under the banner of dailies including the Chicago Tribune and Arizona Republic, alternative weeklies including Newcity and New Times, journals including PEN International Magazine. I was born on the South Side of Chicago and live there now, but two of my nine lives were spent in Arizona and California—a third on the meander. This site collects feeds from the places I publish, and I’ve collected a few clips here that have stood out over the years like, for example, my first.
Bio
Previous post: 9 Things You Can Do About Climate Change